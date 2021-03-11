Court allows Harpal Singh Cheema’s anticipatory bail application

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

A local court has allowed anticipatory bail application of Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP leader and Finance Minister of Punjab, in the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police on January 10, 2020, during the demonstration held at the MLA hostel, Chandigarh. The court has also directed Cheema to join the investigation within next 15 days.

The Chandigarh Police registered a case against 10 AAP leaders, including Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, for allegedly pelting stones on the police in a demonstration. The police alleged that the AAP workers instigated by the leaders pelted stones on police when they were stopped near MLA hostel. The leaders were going towards the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when they were stopped due to the imposition of Section 144. Cheema in the bail application filed through counsels Shiv Kumar Sharma and Sunny Khullar said that he was implicated in the present case to harass and pressurise him. Sharma argued that no offence as alleged in the FIR was made out against the applicant. No role has been attributed to him. He has been a member of the Legislative Assembly for more than five years. He never intended to do any wrong act which could lead to breach of any provision of law. He said the FIR was an outcome of the political vendetta of the ruling party at that time. He has not used any type of criminal force upon any public servant to deter him from performing his lawful duty. Nothing has been recovered from him therefore his custodial interrogation is not required. On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the bail and said, “The applicant can jump the bail and threaten the witnesses, if granted bail.”

After hearing of the arguments, Dr Rajneesh, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, while allowing the application of Cheema directed him to join the investigation before the IO/SHO concerned within 15 working days.

“In the event of arrest, the applicant is ordered to be released on bail on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of SHO/arresting officer for the offenses mentioned in the FIR, subject to the conditions that the applicant will make himself available in the investigation/trial of the case, as and when required, he will not influence the prosecution witnesses in any manner; and he will also not leave the country without prior permission of the court.” says the order.