Court cancels bail granted to Directors of GBP Group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

A local court has cancelled the bail of Satish Kumar Gupta and other directors of the GBP group granted in a case registered against them last year at the Sector 34 police station, while observing that the accused have gone abroad without the permission of the court. The case was lodged by some persons who allegedly invested in the projects which were never developed.

Rajeev K Beri, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, in the order says, “There is nothing on file to show that they had obtained any permission from the Court to go abroad. Thereby, they have violated the provision of section 438 (2) (iii) CrPC despite specific direction in the order dated August 16, 2021, to comply with directions, including the direction of not going abroad without permission of the Court. They have violated the order so they do not deserve to be protected by the said order of anticipatory bail now on. Resultantly, the current application moved under section 439 (2) CrPC is allowed.”

The court has also given the liberty to the investigating agency to arrest and commit respondents to custody. The Additional Public Prosecutor told the court that these accused had fled India without intimation or permission of the court. In view of this, it was prayed to recall that bail order and to dismiss the bail granted to them. The court in the order says that due notice of current application was given to all three respondents through ordinary process and then also as per provision of section 65 CrPC. None of them preferred to appear. Reports on summons were received that they have gone abroad. A letter dated September 25, 2021, issued by the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, also says the respondents had gone abroad and they are yet not back.” The police have registered the case against Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta and Pradeep Kumar in 2021 on a complaint for the offences under section 420 and 120 B of the IPC.

What court order says

