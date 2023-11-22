Court convicts Dhanas man, mother in dowry death case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

A local court has convicted one Ram Karan and his mother Sheela Devi in a four-year-old dowry death case. The police had registered the case on August 29, 2019, after the body of Ram Karan’s wife was found at his house in EWS Colony, Dhanas. The body was kept in a fridge.

Accused Sheela Devi told the police that her daughter-in-law died due to some stomach ailment. On an inspection of the body, the police had found some marks on the neck.

Deceased’s brother Harikesh filed a complaint of dowry death. He had told the police that the victim was her younger sister who was married to Ram Karan in 2018. He alleged the accused used to harass her for seeking dowry. They used to beat her up. He and other relatives had many times requested them not to harass her, but they did not mend their ways.

On August 28, 2019, at 6 pm, the accused informed him that his sister got expired. He alleged that her sister’s in-laws murdered her. During the investigation, the accused were arrested.

A challan was filed for offences punishable under Sections 302, 304-B and 34 of the IPC. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty. JP Singh, public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. The counsel for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.