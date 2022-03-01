Court denies bail to three arrested from Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 28

A local court has rejected the bail applications of three accused arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs12.65 lakh from a city resident’s bank account and later using crypto currency to withdraw the amount.

The accused, Aatish Ashok Rawat, Ayush Sanjay Gaikwad and Nihal Dinkar Dohare, all natives of Maharashtra, were arrested in the first week of the February. The police arrested the accused after registering a case against them on a complaint of a city resident, Rahul Rawat, who said when he visited the Axis Bank branch in Sector 17 to withdraw money from his father’s account, he was told that there was no money in the account. On checking the bank statement, it was found that a total of Rs12.65 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the account on January 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The cyber cell of the police launched investigation and found that the money was transferred to Mobikwik wallet. When the police made inquiries from Mobikwik, it was informed that the amount was transferred in the Wallet of the mobile numbers registered in Maharashtra. The cheated amount was sent to Wallet of WazirX. Later, it was revealed that the amount was withdrawn through cryptocurrency.

The police conducted a raid at Nagpur, Maharashtra, and arrested the accused who worked in an IT company. According to the police, the suspect managed to get access to the victim’s mobile phone through his relative and procured the bank details.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed their bail applications. “Such offences pose a serious threat to the law and order situation of nation. The investigation is at initial stage. Therefore, there is every likelihood that the applicant may hamper the investigation by influencing or threatening the

witnesses in one way or the other, if granted bail,” says the court in the order.