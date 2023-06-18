Court employee’s bail plea dismissed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has turned down the anticipatory bail plea of an ahlmad, a court employee. The order by Justice Deepak Gupta came after the state counsel drew the court’s attention to a notice issued by the office of the UT District & Sessions Judge regarding departmental inquiry against him “revealing that he got released as many as 59 impounded vehicles from the Traffic Lines, Chandigarh, by preparing/ using forged release orders by forging the signatures/ initials of numerous Judicial Magistrates posted from time to time”.

Justice Gupta asserted the case for the grant of anticipatory bail was not made out, having regard to the nature of the allegations against the petitioner, but without commenting anything on the merits of the case. “Custodial interrogation of the petitioner may be required to unearth the entire truth,” Justice Gupta said.

Petitioner Vishal Kumar’s stand in the matter was that he had been falsely implicated. He was working as an ahlmad in the District Court since 2015, but there was no complaint against him in his entire career. It was further contended that some senior employees of the court were having a grudge against him.