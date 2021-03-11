Court frames charges against three in model's rape case in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, has framed charges against Baljit Chaudhray, Bhavjeet Singh and Harminder Singh, alias Motu, in a rape case registered against them three years ago.

Baljit Chaudhray is a former Punjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) leader. The court has framed the charges for the offences punishable under Sections 323 and 376-D of the IPC against the accused.

In the complaint, the victim told the police that she, along with her friend, was residing at the flat on rent. On November 10, 2018, a person, Baljinder Gill, who is known to her, along with his two friends, came to her flat. She, along with Baljinder and an unknown boy, was taking liquor and they were also consuming hookah. When coal got finished in hookah, her friend went outside to bring coal. Baljinder and another boy were in the room at that time. The boy was carrying a pistol and he started beating her. When she asked Baljinder to rescue her, he went outside. Thereafter, the boy forcefully made physical relations with her. The complainant said she called the Police Control Room. Thereafter, the police reached there. After registering a case against the accused at Sector 49 police station, Chandigarh, the victim’s statement was recorded.

The victim was also medically examined at the Government Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, and her MLR report was obtained.

The police said the complainant, in her statement under Section 161 of the CrPC, disclosed the name of all three accused - Bhavjeet Singh Gill, Baljit Choudhary and Harminder Singh, alias, Motu. After the completion of investigation, a challan under Sections 323 and 376-D & Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was presented against the accused before the court.

