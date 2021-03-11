Court issues non-bailable warrants against directors of GBP group

RERA files complaint for violating Act in City Central Project

Court issues non-bailable warrants against directors of GBP group

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate has issued non-bailable warrants against directors of the Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP) group Satish Kumar Gupta, Pradeep Kumar Gupta and Raman Kumar Gupta after they again failed to appear before the court in connection with a complaint filed against them by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Punjab .

The authority filed the criminal complaint in November 2021 through advocate Siddharth Pandit to prosecute the directors for non-compliance with its order issued under the RERA Act.

In the complaint, RERA has alleged that the developer has violated the RERA Act with the City Central Project situated at Kishanpur village in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. Siddharth Pandit argued that RERA imposed a penalty of Rs 75 lakh on the builder on May 6, 2019, for launching the project without its approval.. But the builder has paid only two instalments of Rs 5 lakh each and then defaulted. Thus they failed to comply with the order and are liable to be punished under section 59 (2) of the RERA Act.

The criminal complaint has been filed under section 80 to summon the directors of the company and to prosecute them under the RERA Act. The section 3 of the Act makes it mandatory for the promoters to get a prior registration of the real estate project with RERA and imposes a bar upon promoters to advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building without registration. As per the Act, the violation of the order of RERA invites imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend up to a further 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the real estate project, or with both.

The court on the earlier date of hearing had issued bailable warrants against the accused.

Project launched ‘without approval’

In the complaint, RERA has alleged that the developer has violated the RERA Act with regard to the City Central Project situated at Kishanpur village in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. The counsel for the authority, Siddharth Pandit, argued that RERA imposed a penalty of Rs 75 lakh on the builder on May 6, 2019, for launching the project without its approval..

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS shouldn’t have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra shouldn't have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Cities

View All

Pak drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera murder case: Four accused sent to judicial custody

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation