Court issues notice to GMSH shop allottee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

A local court has issued a notice to Sunil Kumar, allottee of a chemist shop number 6 at the GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on a complaint filed by the Director Health Services (DHS) under Section 340 of the CrPC for allegedly making false statement before the court on oath.

In the complaint filed through advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu, the DHS said the respondent had concealed vital information before filing a civil suit against the order dated December 12, 2022 in which the chemist was directed to vacate the encroached public passage and also to restore the load bearing wall adjacent to leased out shop No. 6 as it is endangering public safety and lives of attendants, patients and customers.

He said upon receipt of the notice, the respondent immediately filed an appeal before the Additional District Judge, Chandigarh, for declaring the notice as null and void and also for grant of ad-interim injunction qua operation of the notice.