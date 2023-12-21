Court issues notices to Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, her PA Sahdev Salaria, UT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

A local court has issued notice to UT, Station House Officer, Police Station East, Sector 26, Chandigarh; MP Kirron Kher and Sahdev Salaria, PA to MP, for December 22 on an anticipatory bail application filed by Chaittnya Aggarwal , a resident of Mani Majra.

Aggarwal, in his anticipatory bail application filed through advocate Pardhuman Garg, has alleged that the FIR registered against him is an abuse of power and authority by the investigating agency.

He said he was a businessman by profession. He came in contact with Salaria through his brother-in-law who was working with him as a BJP worker. Salaria introduced himself as a financier.

He invested the money of Salaria on two occasions and since the investment made by him was giving good returns, Kher, in August 2023, gave him Rs 8 crore. He returned Rs 2 crore to her bank account. He said owing to fluctuations in the market, he sought some more time so as to make profit on the investment and return the money. However, Kher and Salaria began threatening him and asked him to immediately return the entire money along with interest.

He alleged that he was forced to sign the cheques at Kher’s residence. He had numerous times requested the complainant that he was ready to pay back his money provided sufficient time be given to him. In order to show his bona fide, the applicant had returned Rs 2 crore to the complainant.

