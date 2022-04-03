Court junks woman's plea to disown son, his wife

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 2

Karanvir Singh, Civil Judge Junior Division, has dismissed a civil suit filed by a woman, seeking declaration to the effect that she has disowned her son and his wife from all her movable and immovable properties and that she no longer has any concern with them by publishing a notice in a newspaper.

A woman resident of Daria had stated that immediately after marriage in 2019, her son and his wife started torturing her. She said her son refused to shoulder any responsibilities towards her, even for the basic amenities as food, shelter and cloth. She said if any dispute arose between the defendant and his wife, they used to drag her in the same and blame her for it. They had also used abusive language against the plaintiff on many occasions.

The defendant did not appear before the court even as a notice was served on him and as such, was proceeded against ex parte.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed, “There is no law under which the plaintiff (mother) could disown her son/daughter-in-law and seek a declaration that she has no concern with them, on the basis of a notice published in a newspaper to this effect. The laws of intestate/testamentary succession cannot be overridden or superseded by the plaintiff by issuing any such notice.”

The court also dismissed her plea seeking the relief of a mandatory injunction against the defendant, directing him and his wife not to interfere in the peaceful life of the plaintiff. “Interfering in peaceful life of the plaintiff and dragging the plaintiff in their disputes” are very vague terms, having no specific time period or limitation of any sought, the court observed.