Court orders FIR against ex-MLA's kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, has ordered the UT police to register an FIR against Yugen Yadav and Himani Yadav, son and daughter of a former MLA of Haryana, and Mahir Das, son of a former principal of a renowned school, under Sections 201, 323, 341, 447 and 506 read with Section 34, IPC, for allegedly threatening and abusing staff members of a petrol pump in Sector 4.

The court passed the order on a complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, manager of the petrol pump. In the complaint, the manager said on February 17, 2023, Yugen came to get his Activa scooter refilled. When the payment failed on QR code, he was requested by the petrol pump staff to make payment inside the store located on the petrol pump premises. On this, he got angry and started abusing, intimidating and threatening staff members - Shyam Lal, alias Sam Lal, and Monu.

He and other staff members tried to resolve the matter, but he threw his bag on the floor and started abusing Monu and other staff members. In the meantime, he called his sister Himani and Mahir Das and an unidentified person also accompanied her. They came there in a Scorpio and assaulted him and other staff. The manager said he had approached the SHO concerned as well as the SSP, Chandigarh, but the police did not lodged any FIR despite the lapse of more than 40 days. The court has sought status report from the SHO of the Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh.