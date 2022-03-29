Court orders to produce Jagtar Singh Hawara online

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

A local court has ordered to produce Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving life term at Tihar jail in Delhi for assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, through video conferencing in two cases registered against him in 2005 in Chandigarh. The court has pronounced the order on the application moved by Hawara’s counsel seeking to start the trial in the cases.

The FIRs were registered against Hawara at the Sector 36 and Sector 17 police stations in Chandigarh. Due to these pending cases, Hawara’s parole proceedings could not be started. The counsel argued his trial did not take place on account of order of the UT Administration. He said other accused were either convicted or acquitted in these FIRs, but Hawara’s trial did not start, which was injustice with the accused.

