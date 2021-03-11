Chandigarh court rejects untraced report in bike theft case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 19

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tejpartap Singh Randhawa has rejected an untraced report filed by the Chandigarh Police in a theft case. The police had recovered a stolen bike but failed to trace the thief.

Raising questions over the untraced report, the court has directed the police to investigate the matter further. The police had registered the case on January 29, 2020, on a complaint filed by a resident of Kharar, Mandeep Singh. He complained that he parked his Splendor bike in a parking lot of Sector 7, Chandigarh, in the morning. When he returned in the evening, he found his bike missing. After registering the FIR for the offences punishable under Section 279 of the IPC against an unknown person, the police started investigation.

The police filed the untraced report, claiming that the bike was recovered and handed over to the complainant. However, the report failed to mention from whom it was recovered. Appearing before the court, Mandeep said he got the motorcycle released from the Sector 26 police station.

After hearing of the arguments, the court rejected the untraced report. The court order says, “The present untraced report has been presented on the ground that no trace of the culprit could be found. Since the motorcycle has been recovered, and there is no explanation from whom the motorcycle was recovered, I am of the considered opinion that further investigation needs to be done in the matter. As such, the present untraced report stands rejected.”