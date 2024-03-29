Court sentences man to 12 yrs in jail in drugs case

Chandigarh, March 28
A local court has sentenced a man to 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with a drugs case lodged in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Parampal.
As per the prosecution, the police arrested Parampal on May 5, 2018, with 83 injections of Buprenorphine 2ml each and 83 injections of Pheniramine Maleate 10 ml each. The accused failed to show any permission for carrying the same.
After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the man under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.
Parampal’s counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. Sunil Dutt, public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of a doubt.
After hearing arguments, Additional Session Judge Hargurjit Kaur has sentenced the accused to undergo 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment.
