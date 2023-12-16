Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

A local court today granted interim relief to investment agent Chaittnya Aggarwal against whom BJP MP Kirron Kher has filed a cheating complaint. The court has stayed the arrest of the applicant and directed him to join the investigation.

Aggarwal had filed an anticipatory bail application after Kher filed a complainant against him to the UT police. The public prosecutor, while opposing the plea, stated that no FIR had been registered yet and Aggarwal was told to join the inquiry.

Tells him to join probe Chaittnya Aggarwal of Mani Majra had moved HC, alleging threats from MP Kher and her aide

Claims he invested Kher’s Rs 8 cr, returned Rs 2 cr, but facing challenges in returning remaining amount

Kher has lodged a complaint against Aggarwal, accusing him of forgery and cheating

Local court stays Aggarwal’s arrest and tells him to join probe, cooperate with IO

The counsel for the applicant told the court that there was apprehension that in case the applicant joined the inquiry, an FIR could be registered in some cognisable offence and he might be arrested then and there.

The order states, “The applicant is directed to join the investigation with the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case SI Dalip Singh, Sector 26 police station, today between 6 pm to 6.30 pm.”

The court has ordered Aggarwal to cooperate and report to the IO as and when required. “Submitting of the status report and remaining arguments on the anticipatory bail application to come up on December 18,” states the order.

Aggarwal, a Mani Majra resident, had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging threats from MP Kher and her political aide Sahdev Salaria, following which the court directed the UT police to provide him security. Aggarwal claimed he had invested Kher’s Rs 8 crore and returned Rs 2 crore, but was facing challenges in returning the remaining amount with profits and had sought more time.

Later, Kher lodged a police complaint against Aggarwal, accusing him of forgery and cheating. Kher alleged Aggarwal cheated her of Rs 6 crore out of the Rs 8 crore she entrusted with him for investment.

#BJP #Kirron Kher