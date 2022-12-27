 Court stays Chandigarh order on GMSH-16 chemist shop : The Tribune India

Court stays Chandigarh order on GMSH-16 chemist shop

Had asked him to vacate passage, restore wall by Dec 25

Court stays Chandigarh order on GMSH-16 chemist shop

Shop No. 6 at the GMSH-16, Chandigarh. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Additional Civil Judge (Sr Division) Aman Inder Singh has stayed operation of the notice issued by the Director, Health Service, Chandigarh, on December 22, directing the owner of the chemist shop number 6 of the GMSH, Sector 16, to vacate the public passage and restore the load bearing wall by December 25.

The court passed the stay order on an application filed by chemist Sunil Kumar through advocate Munish Dewan, seeking relief of declaration the order as illegal, null and void and for permanent injunction restraining the defendants from forcibly entering the tenanted premises and constructing any wall inside the shop.

Dewan argued before the court that the plaintiff (chemist) was in exclusive possession of the premises and if the defendants were not restrained from forcibly entering the same, he would suffer irreparable loss and the very purpose of filing the suit would become infructuous.

After hearing the arguments, the court said prima facie, it appeared that the plaintiff was in exclusive possession of the shop. The plaintiff says that this interpretation of the order of the trial court by the Chandigarh Administration is not proper and the same is illegal and biased. This is the reason why he has filed the present suit.

Whether the interpretation is illegal or not is a matter which will be better appreciated by the trial court, which has passed the order after giving an opportunity of hearing to both parties.

According to the plaintiff, this alleged encroachment has existed since he got the possession of the shop.

“This loss caused to the plaintiff in my opinion will be irreparable and in no terms can be compensated for if the contentions of the plaintiff are found to be true as made in the present suit. Therefore, before taking such a harsh action against the plaintiff, I am of the view that an opportunity needs to be given to him to bring out his case and argue on the validity of the genuineness of the order of the Chandigarh Administration taking the decision to remove the alleged illegal encroachment.

“Therefore, in order to balance the equities and rights of both parties, the order of the Chandigarh Administration to remove the alleged encroachment is stayed till January 2, 2023. When the regular court work resumes, then both parties can submit their arguments before the trial court on merits as to the effect that whether the illegal encroachment la liable to be removed or not. Moreover, the time line of the order passed by the Chandigarh Administration is also to be taken note of.

“The order of modification was passed by the trial court on December 14, whereas the one on the removal of the alleged encroachment was passed by the Chandigarh Administration on December 22, just one day before the closing of regular courts. Thus, there is a matter of urgency involved in the present suit.” Says the court in the order. The court has issued a notice to the defendants for January 2 on the stay application, as well as suit.

Relief till Jan 2

The court says in order to balance the equities and rights of both parties, the order of the Chandigarh Administration to remove the alleged encroachment is stayed till January 2. When the regular court work resumes, both parties can submit their arguments before the trial court on merit.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Development projects in 2 villages inaugurated

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

Civic body surpasses target, collects ~17-cr property tax

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water

MC acts tough on encroachments