Court tells retired Air Force officer to pay Rs 30K as maintenance to wife

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 19

A local court has directed an 87-year-old retired Air Force officer to pay Rs 30,000 every month to his 84-year-old wife as maintenance, observing that the latter requires medical assistance.

While quashing the one-time airman’s revision petition challenging a trial court order directing him to provide interim maintenance to his wife, an Additional Sessions Judge said that he has a legal and moral obligation to maintain his ailing wife.

His wife had filed a maintenance petition against him in a trial court. The trial court had directed the husband to pay her Rs 20,000 as maintenance every month till the pendency of the petition under Section 125 of the CrPC.

While the retired IAF officer had filed a revision petition for the setting aside of the trial court order, his spouse had filed a revision petition for the enhancement of the interim maintenance amount. The sessions court observed that the ex-airman draws a monthly income of Rs 65,241, as per an affidavit. In view of that, the grant of a maintenance of Rs 20,000 to the wife is certainly on the lower side, the court noted. The court said his wife requires medical help at this advanced age, and that an enhanced amount is in order for her medical treatment.

The retired IAF officer was, hence, directed to pay a sum of Rs 30,000 to his wife every month.

The sessions court said that the trial court order now stands modified. The ex-airman’s wife is now entitled to a monthly maintenance of Rs 30,000 from the date of filing of the interim application under Section 125 of the CrPC till the disposal of the main petition.

Ailing wife needs medical help, says court