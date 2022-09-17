Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 21 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. Eighteen patients recovered from the disease, while there was no new fatality due to the virus. — TNS
5 test +ve in P’kula
Panchkula: Five persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while two patients were cured of the disease. — TNS
10 sick in Mohali
Mohali: Ten cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours and 14 patients recovered from the disease.
