Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh witnessed 21 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 21 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. Eighteen patients recovered from the disease, while there was no new fatality due to the virus. — TNS

5 test +ve in P’kula

Panchkula: Five persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while two patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

10 sick in Mohali

Mohali: Ten cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours and 14 patients recovered from the disease.

