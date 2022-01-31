Covid-19: 244 found +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula, January 30
As many as 244 fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 42,594.
Health officials said two healthcare workers were also diagnosed with Covid, taking the total number of health workers affected with the virus to 160 in the third wave.
Of the 42,594 cases reported so far, 40,992 patients have been cured. There are now 1,202 active cases. The death toll stands at 400. —
