Covid-19: All done! Mohali vaccinates its over 8L adults with both shots

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 24

Mohali district becomes first in the state to inoculate its entire population above 18 years of age against Covid-19.

A total number of 8,15,168 people eligible for vaccination in the district have been administered both doses of the anti-Covid shot, while the number of first doses given has reached 11,23,184, logging a coverage of 137.79 per cent.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia informed that the district was able to achieve the milestone by using a multi-pronged strategy to motivate people to come forward for vaccination. She thanked all doctors/officials of the health department for the achievement. She said apart from permanent camps at all government health centres between 9 am and 3 pm, special provision of vaccination facility between 9 am and 7 pm was provided at the District Hospital.

A special initiative of vaccination at home, ‘Surakhya Di Home Delivery’, was extended to those who could not visit a health facility.

Kalia said regular monitoring of the vaccination coverage was done on a daily basis by the district administration and the health department. She said vaccination schedules were shared on the social media platforms and the website of the district administration.

Calls were made to people whose second dose was due and information like the nearest Covid vaccination centres was provided to them, she added.

Efforts were being made to vaccinate children in the 15-17 and 12-14 age groups. At present, 74 per cent of beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group had been given at least the first dose, said the Deputy Commissioner

“We are proud to have vaccinated 100 per cent of the eligible population in our district,” said Himanshu Aggarwal, ADC (D)-cum-nodal officer for vaccination in Mohali. —