Covid: 19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 19 fresh cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 131. While there was no fresh fatality, 23 patient recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

10 +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 10 Covid cases surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 96,084 in the district. Two patients recovered. No death was reported on Tuesday. There are 51 active cases and the death toll remains 1,149 in the district. TNS

4 more catch infection in P’kula

Panchkula: Fresh four cases of Covid were reported during the past 24 hours taking the number of cases to 44,383 in the district. No death due to the virus was reported during the past 24 hours. As many as 43,943 patients have been cured. There are 26 active cases. TNS