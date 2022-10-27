Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

No Covid case was reported in UT on Wednesday. Over the past two weeks, zero case has been reported in the city on three occasions.

Positivity rate last week was 0.8 %, while average daily cases stood at one. Testing too has dropped, with 55 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The PGI has no case in its Covid dedicated block. The hospital recently did away with a dedicated facility where patients used to be admitted.

In all, 1,181 total Covid deaths have been reported in the city with no deaths being recorded in the month of October. — TNS

3 infected in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh three Covid cases had been reported in the district during the past 24 hours. Of a total of 1,01,110 cases, 99,918 patients have been cured. There were 24 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. — TNS

P’kula, too, logs zero

Panchkula: For the third consecutive day, no Covid case had surfaced during the past 24 hours, keeping the number of positive cases to 48,388 in the district. There were 28 active cases with the death toll of 421 in the district.