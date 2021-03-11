20 new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city recorded eight fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The active case count now stands at 60. TNS

Nine fresh cases surface in Mohali

Mohali: Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported from the district on Wednesday, while five patients recovered from the virus. Of the 95,771 positive cases reported so far, 94,581 patients have recovered. There are now 42 active cases in the district. The death toll stands at 1,148. TNS

Three test positive in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district reported three fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The active caseload now stands at eight. The overall tally has reached 44,166. As many as 43,744 people have been recovered from the virus so far.