Covid-19 norms go for a toss at PCA Stadium

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 2

While the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) issued an advisory for fans, the so-called “bio-bubble” went for a toss at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, as police personnel were seen roaming inside the stadium without wearing masks.

As soon as Indian cricketers were scheduled to start their practice session, the police personnel were seen assessing the security of the arena. As per BCCI directives, the Covid protocol are must to be followed by the fans and by the managements of the state associations. Members of both the Sri Lankan and Indian teams are said to be in a safe bio-bubble.

Fans reach venue

Despite the PCA announcing the online sale of tickets, many cricket buffs reached here hoping that the ticket counters will be open. On the opening day, over 6,000 tickets were sold online. As per the state government instructions and in order to avoid unwanted gatherings of fans, tickets have been made available through the online platform. “It is mandatory to follow the Covid protocol for one and all inside the stadium. Fans reaching here should follow social distancing and carry vaccination certificates on all five days of the match,” said Rajinder Gupta, president, PCA. Tickets of various blocks, including Chair Block I-II & West Block (Rs300), VIP Block I-II (Rs500), North Pavilion (Rs1,000) and South Pavilion (Rs2,000) were made available to the public.

Association to honour Kohli

The PCA will honour Virat Kohli for becoming the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests. “The PCA has already put up billboards across the Mohali city and in the stadium to welcome him. It will be felicitating him (Kohli) with a silver plaque. Since the team is inside the bio-bubble, it won’t be possible to physically felicitate him, so we are coordinating with the authorities and the BCCI on the same,” said Rajinder Gupta, president, PCA.