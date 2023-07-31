Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, July 30

In response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and recognising the growing need for specialised expertise in managing infectious diseases, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to launch a dedicated course in clinical infectious diseases.

According to proposal tabled before the Standing Academic Committee, traditionally, infectious diseases have been practised and taught as part of internal medicine and paediatrics in medical schools, adopting a generalist approach to diagnosis and patient management.

The proposal says the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role of infectious disease specialists in handling outbreaks and managing patients with complex infections. With the potential for new zoonotic, rare and neglected infectious diseases to emerge, the need for such specialised training is only expected to grow.

Infectious diseases, with their adaptive and evolving nature, necessitate a cadre of medical professionals with comprehensive clinical training. The proposed three-year Doctorate of Medicine (DM) course of the PGIMER is aimed at fulfilling this critical need by equipping medical residents with specialised skills in addressing the ever-changing landscape of infectious agents.

The course will follow the guidelines set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for competency-based postgraduate training. The curriculum will encompass various disciplines, including medicine, microbiology, immunology, pharmacology and public health, ensuring a well-rounded approach to clinical practice.

The proposal received unanimous support from the institute’s education committee during a meeting held on March 13. The committee recommended commencing the course with three general seats for each academic year, along with sponsored seats following institute norms. The staff council also endorsed the proposal during its meeting on March 16.

This super-speciality limited in India

This super-speciality limited in India

According to the proposal, in comparison to other medical specialities, development of infectious diseases as a super speciality is limited in India.

At present, infectious diseases are primarily practised and taught as part of internal medicine and paediatrics in medical schools across the country, promoting a generalist approach to diagnosis and management.

With the rise of global travel, organ transplants, chemotherapy, HIV and emerging infectious diseases, the need for specialised knowledge and dedicated learning has become critical.

The Covid-19 pandemic further highlights the necessity for infectious diseases specialists and their demand is only expected to increase.

