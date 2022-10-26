Covid-19: One tests positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed one fresh case of Covid-19 on Tuesday. Four patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
Zero infection in P’kula
Panchkula: No fresh Covid case surfaced, keeping the number of positive cases to 48,388 in the district. There were 28 active cases with the death toll of 421. — TNS
No case in Mohali dist
Mohali: The district reported no case of Covid. Of 1,01,107 cases surfaced in the district, 99,910 patients have been cured. There were 29 active cases with the death toll of 1,168.
