Covid-19: One tests positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed one fresh case of Covid-19 on Tuesday. Four patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

Zero infection in P’kula

Panchkula: No fresh Covid case surfaced, keeping the number of positive cases to 48,388 in the district. There were 28 active cases with the death toll of 421. — TNS

No case in Mohali dist

Mohali: The district reported no case of Covid. Of 1,01,107 cases surfaced in the district, 99,910 patients have been cured. There were 29 active cases with the death toll of 1,168.