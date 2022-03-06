in brief

Covid-19: Ten test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 10 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,795. - File photo

Chandigarh: The city reported 10 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,795. The active caseload stands at 83 and the death count 1,165. Meanwhile, 25 patients more were cured of the disease. TNS

11 cases surface in Mohali

Mohali: Eleven fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district during the past 24 hours while 11 patients have been cured. There was no report of a new fatality due to the virus. Among the new cases, one each came from Boothgarh, Gharuan and Banur, two from Dhakoli and three each from Kharar and the Mohali (Urban) area. Meanwhile, a total of 19,06,848 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots in the district so far. While 11,17,208 people have been given the first dose whereas 7,68,994 people have got the second dose as well. Besides,20,646 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 68,662 beneficiaries aged 15 to 17 were inoculated till Saturday. TNS

2 fresh cases in P’kula

Panchkula: The district reported two fresh cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 44,077. The number of recovered persons reached 43,634. The active caseload came down to 29 while the death toll remained at 414. TNS

Illegal vendors removed

Chandigarh: The Municipal Corporation removed 35 unauthorised vendors selling cigarettes and tobacco products here yesterday. The teams of the enforcement wing carried out raids in markets and removed 35 unauthorised vendors selling tobacco items. They were issued challans worth Rs70,000. “Raids will be carried out regularly. We will keep an eye on illegal vendors,” said an official. TNS

Scooter stolen from college

Chandigarh: A scooter was stolen from DAV College in Sector 10 here on March 4. On a complaint of Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Jhampur, a case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Thieves strike at house

Chandigarh: A theft at a house in Mauli Jagran has been reported. In his complaint to the police, Birjesh Pandey alleged that unknown person stole a gold mangalsutra, a pair of earrings, a pair of silver anklets, Rs8,000 and two mobile phones from his residence on February 20. A case under Sections 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

City’s Kochhar claims T-2nd

File photo

Chandigarh: City lad Karandeep Kochhar continued to shine in the ongoing international series golf event of Asian Tour at Thailand. The international series golf tournament began at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin and carries the prize money of $1.5 million. Kochhar, who is among the best performers of the event, ended the penultimate day at tied-2nd position with a total score of 17-under. TNS

Spring fest at DPS Mohali

Chandigarh: Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, will organise a mini-carnival on the school premises on Sunday. The function will be held from 10 am to 5 pm. Open to all, the fest has several attractions for children such as bouncies, joy rides, magic show, carnival games and food stalls. Schools’ vice-principal Nidhi Arya said the event marks the onset of spring, which is the season of new beginnings. TNS

Striker Club win in softball

Chandigarh: Striker Club defeated CCC Club (3-1) in the opening match of the 38th Junior State Softball Championship on Saturday. Leisure Valley recorded a (6-5) win over Club-15 and City Hawks outplayed Sector 10 Club (10-0). Mission Club also recorded a (10-0) win over Guru Har Krishan Model School.

Auto driver injured in hit-and-run

Chandigarh: An auto driver was injured in a hit-and-run mishap. The complainant, Pinjore resident Mohamed Majid, reported that a car driver hit his auto near Daria village on March 2. He sustained injuries and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Man caught riding bike with fake number

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Sohana resident, Jagtar Singh, 27, for using a fake registration number (PB-65A-0410) on a motorcycle. He was nabbed at the T-point near Sector 34 on March 4. A case under Sections 473 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala