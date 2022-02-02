Covid-19: Three deaths in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported 156 new Covid-19 cases and three fatalities on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate fell to 5.41 per cent. An 80-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who had cardiac problems, a 72-year-old fully vaccinated man with type-2 diabetes and hypertension, and a 75-year-old fully vaccinated man died of the virus. TNS
4 succumb in Mohali
Mohali: Four more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the district during the past 24 hours. The deceased have been identified as a 52-year-old woman of Baltana, a 60-year-old woman of Mullanpur Garibdass, a 75-year-old man of Kalewal village and another 75-year-old man from Gillco Society. They all were comorbid. Meanwhile, the district witnessed 380 fresh cases on Tuesday while 908 patients were cured of the disease.
Two die in Panchkula
Panchkula: Two more persons died of Covid-19 in the district. The deceased have been identified as a 52-year-old man of Nadda village and a 78-year-old man of Sector 17. Both were comorbid. The district saw 207 new cases.
