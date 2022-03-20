Covid-19: Two test +ve for virus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city saw two fresh cases of Covid on Saturday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,882. The active caseload stands at 28 and the death count 1,165. — TNS
No new case of Covid in Mohali
Mohali: After more than three months and a half, the district saw no fresh case of Covid in 24 hours. There was no death while three patients recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, a total of 19,44,775 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots till date. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 66,622 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 17 had been given the jab till Saturday. — TNS
Just one case in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported just one fresh case of Covid on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 44,121. The active caseload now stands at 12. With no fresh death, the toll remained at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the district rose to 43,695. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...