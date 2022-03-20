Covid-19: Two test +ve for virus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city saw two fresh cases of Covid on Saturday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,882. The active caseload stands at 28 and the death count 1,165. — TNS

No new case of Covid in Mohali

Mohali: After more than three months and a half, the district saw no fresh case of Covid in 24 hours. There was no death while three patients recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, a total of 19,44,775 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots till date. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 66,622 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 17 had been given the jab till Saturday. — TNS

Just one case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported just one fresh case of Covid on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 44,121. The active caseload now stands at 12. With no fresh death, the toll remained at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the district rose to 43,695. —