Covid-19: Unvaccinated children in Chandigarh to be barred from attending offline classes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

In order to protect unvaccinated children from Covid exposure, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to restrict the unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 years from attending physical classes from May 4 onwards.

During last week, there has been an increasing trend in the Covid positive cases in the UT. The daily average of one or two cases has now reached to 8 or 9 cases per day.

Dharampal, Adviser to the UT Administrator, on Monday reviewed the status of Covid vaccination with the Secretary Health of UT Administration. It was pointed out that more than more than 40,000 children in the age group of 12 years to 18 years are yet to be vaccinated for Covid with the first dose.

About 92 per cent children in the age group of 15 years to 18 years have taken first dose and out of these, 54 per cent have taken their second dose also. Only 37 per cent children in the age group of 12 years to 14 years have taken first dose and out of these, 3 per cent have taken their second dose also.

The Health Department in association with the Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has started arranging special camps in the schools in addition to vaccination going on at the health facilities.