Covid: 20 more +ve in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 20 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 122. While there was no fresh fatality, 23 patient recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

5 infected in Mohali

Mohali: Five persons contracted Covid in the district in the past 24 hours, while three patients were cured. There was no new fatality on Thursday. The overall case tally stands at 96,045 and the recoveries at 94,853. The active caseload is 43. The virus has claimed 1,149 lives in the district. TNS

7 get virus in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district saw seven cases of Covid in the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality. The overall tally is 44,356 and 43,919 patients have recovered. There are 23 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. TNS