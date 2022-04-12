Covid: 4 more found infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported four fresh cases of Covid on Monday. The overall tally reached 91,945. The active caseload now stands at 16. The death count is 1,165. One patient recovered from the disease. TNS

No fresh Covid case in Panchkula

Panchkula: No fresh Covid case was reported from the district on Monday, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,138. The active caseload stands at five. The death count is 414. As many as 43,719 people have recovered from the virus so far. TNS

One case reported from Mohali

Mohali: One fresh Covid case surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 95,711 in the district. No new death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Monday. Of the 95,711 cases reported from the district so far, 94,547 patients have been cured. There are now 16 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. TNS