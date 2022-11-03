Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported six cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. No patient recovered from the disease. There was no fresh fatality due to the virus during the past 24 hours. The active case count rose to 16. TNS

2 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district during the past 24 hours. While two patients were cured of disease on Wednesday, there was no new fatality. The number of active cases remained unchanged at 15. TNS

Three test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Three persons were found infected with Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. There was no fresh fatality, while seven patients defeated the virus during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases dropped to 12. TNS

#Mohali