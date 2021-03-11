Covid: 68-yr-old dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city recorded one death and 84 new cases of Covid, while 138 patients were cured of the disease. A 68-year-old man from Sector 8, died at the PGI. TNS

90 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Ninety persons tested positive for Covid in the past 24 hours, while 139 got cured in the district. No death due to the virus was reported. TNS

78 cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: As many as 78 fresh cases surfaced in the past 24 hours, while 65 patients were cured. There are 292 active cases in the district. TNS