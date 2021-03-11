Covid: Chandigarh active caseload 125, only five in hospital

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Even as the number of active cases has breached the 100 mark in the city, the hospitalisation rate remains quite low, as only five patients are admitted to hospitals.

There are 125 active cases in the city and none of them is admitted to the PGI.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT, said, “Almost all cases are mild and a majority of them are under home isolation. Most of our hospital beds dedicated to Covid patients are empty. Most of the Covid testing is being done at OPDs.”

The Covid positivity rate of the city is 1.58 per cent. There has been no death due to the virus since February 26.

At a time when there were 100 active cases at the onset of the third wave, 22 Covid patients were admitted to hospitals in the city.

The third wave was attributed to the Omicron variant, which was more transmissible than the Delta variant that had triggered the second wave.

When the second wave started in the first week of March last year, the average active cases had remained around 600. In the second wave surge, the health care system in the city was on the edge with hospitals unable to handle the relentless inflow of patients and had run out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Testing mostly done in OPDs: DHS

Almost all cases are mild and a majority of them are under home isolation. Most of our hospital beds dedicated to Covid patients are empty. Most of the Covid testing is being done at OPDs. — Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT

22 contract virus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 22 fresh cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 125. While there was no fresh fatality, 13 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

7 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Seven persons tested positive for Covid in the district during the past 24 hours, while there was no new death due to the virus. Seven more patients reportedly got the better of the disease. So far, the district has seen 96,040 cases. TNS

5 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: Five cases of Covid were reported from the district on Wednesday, while there was no fatality due to the virus. As of now, the district Covid tally stands at 44,349, while 43,914 patients have recovered. There are 21 active cases. TNS