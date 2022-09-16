Covid: Chandigarh logs 8 cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed eight cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. Nine patients recovered from the disease, while there was no new fatality due to the virus. — TNS

10 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: The district saw 10 persons getting infected with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while four patients defeated the virus. However, no new fatality was reported on Thursday. There are 90 active cases in the district. — TNS

Panchkula sees 1 death

Panchkula: An 87-year-old woman from Sector 6 here succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the district toll to 421. The woman was suffering from acute kidney injury and had not been vaccinated against the deadly virus. Meanwhile, five persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while 10 patients got the better of the disease. — TNS

#Mohali