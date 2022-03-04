Covid: Chandigarh logs 9 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city reported nine fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,776. The active caseload stands at 111. The death count is 1,165. Meanwhile, 32 patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

Eight contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: Eight persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours in the district. No fresh fatality was reported while 18 patients were cured of the disease on Thursday. Among the new cases, two each came from Dhakoli and Boothgarh and four from the Mohali (urban). A total of 18,96,034 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,15,800 people have been given the first dose and 7,59,811 the second dose as well. Apart from this, 20,423 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose. — TNS

10 test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported March 10 fresh cases of Covid on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 44,065. The active caseload now stands at 35. The death toll remained at 414. — TNS