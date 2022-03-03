Covid: Chandigarh reports 14 fresh cases, no death

Chandigarh: The city reported 14 fresh cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 91,767. The active case count of the UT is 134. So far, 90,468 patients have recovered from the disease, while 1,165 have succumbed to it. TNS

90-yr-old Mohali resident succumbs

Mohali: A 90-year-old man from Kansal Enclave, Mohali, succumbed to Covid, while nine new cases were reported from the district in the past 24 hours. The deceased was fully vaccinated and was admitted to the PGI. Thirty patients recovered from the virus. Among the new cases, six were reported from Dhakoli, two from Mohali and one from Dera Bassi. Of the 95,577 positive cases reported from the district so far, 94,353 patients have been cured. There are now 76 active cases. The toll stands at 1,148. TNS

Three contract virus in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported three fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 44,055. The active caseload now stands at 37. The death toll remained unchanged at 414. Meanwhile, the number of persons who have recovered from the virus has reached 43,604. TNS