Covid: Chandigarh sees 10 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 10 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the active caseload to 106. While there was no fresh fatality, four patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

Six found positive in Mohali district

Mohali: Six fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 96,031, while four patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Monday. Of the 96,031 cases reported from the district so far, 94,833 patients have been cured. There are now 49 active cases. — TNS

2 contract virus in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Two fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,342. No new death due to the virus was reported during this period. Of the 44,342 cases reported from the district so far, 43,910 patients have been cured. There are now 18 active cases. — TNS