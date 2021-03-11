Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

Chandigarh: Chandigarh tricity saw 33 new Covid cases on Tuesday. Chandigarh witnessed 14 fresh cases, taking the active case count to 70. So far, the virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city. TNS
5 new cases in Panchkula
Panchkula: Five fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,194. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,194 cases reported from the district so far, 43,759 patients have been cured. There are now 21 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. TNS
14 more contract virus in Mohali district
Mohali: As many as 14 Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,818, while nine patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Tuesday. There are now 53 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. TNS
