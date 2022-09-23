Covid: Chandigarh sees 2 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed two cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. As many as eight patients recovered from the disease. TNS

12 taken ill in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 12 cases of Covid were reported in Mohali district, taking the number of positive cases to 100,995. Ten patients were cured of the disease. There were 82 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. TNS

1 positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: One case of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 48,316 in the district. There were eight active cases with the death toll of 421. TNS

#Mohali