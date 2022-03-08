Covid: Chandigarh sees 3 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city saw three fresh Covid cases on Monday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,806. The active caseload stands at 66 and the death count at 1,165. TNS

5 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported five fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours while three patients got the better of the disease. However, no fresh fatality was reported from any part of the district on Monday. Among the new cases, one each came from Kharar and Mohali and three from Dhakoli. Meanwhile, a total of 19,14,864 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,18,216 people have been given the first dose and 7,75,878 the second dose as well. Besides, 20,770 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or third dose. TNS

Just 1 case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported just one fresh coronavirus case on Monday. The overall tally now stands at 44,088. The active caseload stands at 36. The death count remained unchanged at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recovered persons rose to 43,638. TNS