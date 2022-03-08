Covid: Chandigarh sees 3 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city saw three fresh Covid cases on Monday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,806. The active caseload stands at 66 and the death count at 1,165. TNS
5 test +ve in Mohali
Mohali: The district reported five fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours while three patients got the better of the disease. However, no fresh fatality was reported from any part of the district on Monday. Among the new cases, one each came from Kharar and Mohali and three from Dhakoli. Meanwhile, a total of 19,14,864 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,18,216 people have been given the first dose and 7,75,878 the second dose as well. Besides, 20,770 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or third dose. TNS
Just 1 case in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported just one fresh coronavirus case on Monday. The overall tally now stands at 44,088. The active caseload stands at 36. The death count remained unchanged at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recovered persons rose to 43,638. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported