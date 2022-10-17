Covid: Chandigarh sees 5 infections

Chandigarh: The city witnessed five cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. Three patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

6 taken ill in Panchkula

Panchkula: Six Covid cases had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 48,364 in the district. As many as 47,928 patients have been cured to date. There were 15 active cases with the death toll of 421. — TNS

Zero case in Mohali

Mohali: No case of Covid had been reported during the past 24 hours in the district. There were 12 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. — TNS

