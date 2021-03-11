Chandigarh tricity sees 9 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 9 fresh cases of Covid on Monday, taking the active case count to 71. So far, the virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city. TNS

5 fresh cases surface in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district reported five fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 44,189. The active caseload now stands at 18. The death count remained unchanged at 414. As many as 43,757 people have recovered from the disease so far. TNS

5 more contract virus in Mohali district

Mohali: Five fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,799, while 11 patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Monday. Of the 95,804 cases reported from the district so far, 94,608 patients have been cured. There are now 48 active cases. The death toll is 1,148. TNS