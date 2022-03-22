Covid: Chandigarh sees four fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city saw four fresh cases of Covid on Monday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,892. The active caseload stands at 28 and the death count at 1,165. TNS

No fresh case in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district reported no fresh coronavirus case on Monday, keeping the overall tally unchanged at 44,125. The active caseload came down to seven. The death toll stands at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 43,704. TNS

Just one case in Mohali district

Mohali: One new Covid case was reported from the district, while five persons recovered in the past 24 hours. The tally of cases in the district has reached 95,675, while 94,511 patients have recovered so far. There are now 16 active cases in the district. The death toll stands at 1,148. TNS