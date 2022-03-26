Covid: Chandigarh sees seven fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city reported seven fresh cases of Covid on Friday. The overall case tally has reached 91,903, while the number of active cases stands at 23. Three patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

2 found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Two fresh Covid positive cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,683, while two patients were cured of the disease. No new death was reported from any part of the district on Friday. — TNS

No fresh case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported no fresh coronavirus case on Friday, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,128. The active caseload came down to four. The death count stands at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 43,710. — TNS