Covid-19: Chandigarh sees six fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city saw six fresh cases of Covid on Sunday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,888. The active caseload stands at 28 and the death count at 1,165. TNS

Just one found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Only one Covid case surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,674, while two patients were cured. No new death was reported on Sunday. The only case was reported form Kharar. There are now 20 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. TNS

Four fresh cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported four fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 44,125. The active caseload now stands at nine. The death count remained at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 43,702. TNS