Covid claims two more lives in Mohali

Mohali: Two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, while 90 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district. A 60-year-old woman of Kharar died at the PGI, while a 76-year-old woman from Mohali breathed her last at Fortis Hospital. — TNS
97 infected in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: The city reported 97 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. The active cases have risen to 768. Meanwhile, 101 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
74 new cases in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district saw 74 fresh cases during the past 24 hours. However, no new fatality was reported on Tuesday. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...