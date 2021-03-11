Covid claims two more lives in Mohali

Mohali: Two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, while 90 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district. A 60-year-old woman of Kharar died at the PGI, while a 76-year-old woman from Mohali breathed her last at Fortis Hospital. — TNS

97 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported 97 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. The active cases have risen to 768. Meanwhile, 101 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

74 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district saw 74 fresh cases during the past 24 hours. However, no new fatality was reported on Tuesday. — TNS

#Kharar #Mohali #PGI Chandigarh