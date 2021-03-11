Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 23
The city has been witnessing a slight increase in Covid cases for the past three days.
In a statement today, the UT Administration stated that seven cases indicated an increasing trend and hence, as already advised, all residents of the city should wear a face mask at crowded places.
UT Adviser Dharam Pal will review the status of the vaccination of children on Monday and the increasing number of Covid cases to take a decision whether the unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 years should be allowed to attend the classes only in online mode.
From Monday onwards, more special vaccination camps will be organised for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. The Health Department and the Education Department are conducting poster-making and slogan-writing competitions in schools to create awareness on Covid vaccination.
Besides, special vaccination camps for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years are being organised at the GMSSS, Sector 38 (West), the GMHS, Vikas Nagar, the GMSSS, Sector 26, the GMHS, Sector 49, the GMSSS, Dhanas and the GSSS, Sector 45, among others.
As many as 1,966 children of the age group were vaccinated today, which is almost four times the daily average vaccination. A total of 35 per cent children in this age group have been vaccinated with the first dose till now. —
