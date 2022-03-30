Covid: Don't lower guard, says Mohali Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 29

The district health authorities today appealed to the residents of the district to take necessary precautions to stay away from the deadly disease of Covid-19.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur and District Immunisation officer Girish Dogra said the basic guidelines like wearing a mask, keeping social distance and washing hands frequently should be followed by all. They added that as there were warnings of a fourth wave of Covid-19 with a steep rise in cases in some countries, it was very important to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

They said the removal of Covid restrictions did not mean that the disease was gone forever, as the World Health Organization had not formally declared an end to the disease.

The Civil Surgeon said Covid sampling and vaccination was going on as before in various government health institutions across the district.